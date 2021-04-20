Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - Active Cases At the Local Level Is At 175

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has not recorded any local cases of COVID-19 for the last 24 hours.

384 patients considered cured have returned home. A patient admitted in a treatment center has passed away in the evening.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

415 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centers.

119 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

37 cases recorded following targeted screening.

5 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of active cases at the local level is therefore 175.

Further details will be provided in a communiqué to be issued this afternoon.