Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - Active Cases At the Local Level Is At 175

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has not recorded any local cases of COVID-19 for the last 24 hours.
384 patients considered cured have returned home. A patient admitted in a treatment center has passed away in the evening.
Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:
415 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centers.
119 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).
37 cases recorded following targeted screening.
5 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
The number of active cases at the local level is therefore 175.
Further details will be provided in a communiqué to be issued this afternoon.