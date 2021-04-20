Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - 362 Persons Recovered

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has carried out 853 PCR tests as at 17 hours today.

No positive cases have been recorded.

362 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

415 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centers.

119 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

37 cases recorded following targeted screening.

5 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of active cases at the local level is therefore 198.

Further details will be provided in a communiqué tomorrow.