Nigeria Names 17-Year-Old for World Athletics Relays in Poland

20 April 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

17-year-old Imaobong Nse Uko is the youngest athlete registered for the World Relays.

After initial fears that Nigeria will miss in next month's World Athletics Relays in Poland, the country finally submitted its list of athletes for the competition on Tuesday - 11 days before the May 1 kickoff in Silesia.

The Athletic Federation of Nigeria has been enmeshed in crisis for over a year with two rival factions laying claim to leadership of the federation.

This ugly development has hampered harmonious coordination for the organisation of competitions and participation in international meets.

However, PREMIUM TIMES gathered that a truce may have been brokered by the World Athletics between the rival factions headed by Ibrahim Gusau and Olamide George, a development that saw Nigeria beat the deadline to submit her entry for the World Relays.

According to the information and list obtained from the World Athletics portal, Nigeria will be taking part in the 4x100m and 4x400m (Men and Women Races). The country will also be featuring in the 4x400m (Mixed Relays).

The six athletes listed for the 4x100m men's Relay are National Sports Festival 100m Gold medalist, Enoch Adegoke, Alaba Akintola who also won gold at Edo 2020 in the 200m as well as the quartet of, Usheoritse Itsekiri, Jerry Jakpa, Divine Oduduru, and Seye Ogunlewe.

For the Women's 4X100m, Blessing Okagbare leads the group along with Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume, Joy Udo-Gabriel, Tima Seikeseye GodBless, as well as Edo 2020 sprint double winner, Grace Nwokocha.

For the 4x400m men's relay, Rilwan Alowonle, Timothy Emeoghene, Samson Nathaniel, Ifeanyi Ojeli, and Chidi Okezie will fly the country's flag.

While for the women, Uwemedino Abasiono, Patience Okon George, Opeyemi Oke, Glory Patrick, Imaobong Nse Uko, and Osareti Usembo were the ones selected.

17-year old Uko is the youngest athlete that has been registered for this edition of the World Relays where Nigeria will be taking a shot at the 4x400m mixed relay also with three men and three women combined.

Those picked for the mixed relay are: Timothy Emeoghene (M), Patience Okon George (W), Emmanuel Ojeli (M), Chidi Okezie (M), and Imaobong Nse Uko (W).

The World Athletics Relays Silesia 21 will take place between May 1-2, 2021.

