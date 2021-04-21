Nigeria: Parents of Abducted Kaduna College Students Deny Paying N17m Ransom

Pixabay
20 April 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Lami Sadiq

Parents of the abducted students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, in Kaduna State have denied paying N17million ransom for the release of the students.

While distancing themselves from a newspaper publication that stated that the parents paid N17million which led to the release of 10 students through an ex-bandit, the parents on Tuesday said there was no truth in the statement.

"It is true that 10 out of 39 students abducted have been released, in two batches of five. Neither the claim that N17 million was paid to the bandit nor that we are linked with the ex-bandit to negotiate on our behalf is correct," the parents stated.

A statement issued by the Chairman and Secretary of the parents' committee, Sam Kamabi and Friday Sanni respectively described the publication as "cheap blackmail and an attempt to distract the committee from its commitment to secure the release of their children, who have now spent 39 days in captivity."

The committee appeal to the media to desist from sharing unverified and unfounded stories and urged them to join their voices in calling on government at state and federal levels, to work extra hard to ensure the safe release of the children so as to reunited with their families.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.