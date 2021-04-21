Zimbabwe: Dancer Chocolate Buried

Popular dancer and singer Melody Musekiwa, affectionately known as "Chocolate" in the showbiz industry, was buried yesterday at Zororo Memorial Park after succumbing to kidney and liver failure last week.

She died at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals on Saturday.

The dancer (35), an ex-wife to talented singer and dancer Rockford "Roki" Josphat, is survived by her daughter Dawn (13).

In an interview, Chocolate's brother Ralph Matambo described her sister as a hard-worker and a great loss to the arts fraternity.

"She had a kidney and liver ailment for a long time," he said.

"It was an on and off situation. She was a happy person who loved her job so well. It's a sad time and difficult for us as family. She was a unifier who imbibed a lot from our mother who was a hard worker."

Matambo said Chocolate died before she fulfilled her projects.

"She had some of the songs that she had written and we are going to find out how best they can be released as part of her remembrance," he said.

"Her songs touched on societal issues. She left a daughter, which is very sorrowful and hard for the child. We want to make sure that her legacy continues."

Hundreds of mourners defied the Covid-19 regulations to bid farewell to the dancer, as they turned out in their numbers.

Among the mourners were musicians, dancers, celebrities and actors who have worked with Chocolate.

According to the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, only 30 people are allowed at funerals, but this one had far more attendees.

Chocolate launched her showbiz career as a dancer for Roki and later married him in 2012, before she went solo as a musician.