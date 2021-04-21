Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo Resumes Use of Astrazeneca Jab

The Democratic Republic of Congo has resumed use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

Last month, Congolese officials temporarily suspended the campaign over blood clot fears.

Outgoing Minister of Health Eteni Longondo received the AstraZeneca jab on Monday.

DRC had already received 1.7 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.

Three groups of people were given priority in the first phase of the roll-out. They include health professionals, social workers, people with comorbidity and people aged over 55.

The minister of health said the vaccine will be administered on a voluntary basis.