Kenya: GSU Storm African Clubs Tourney Quarters

Kenyan champions General Service Unit men's volleyball team won against Espoire (Congo) 3-0 (25-11,25-14,25-12) Tuesday to qualify for the African Clubs championship quarterfinals set for Friday in Tunis, Tunisia.

The win saw GSU finish second in pool D behind five-time champions Zamalek, who remain unbeaten.

GSU had on Sunday fell to five-time champions Zamalek 3-0(25-17,25-15, 25-23) at the Sidi Bousaid indoor arena, before regrouping on Monday to see off Nigeria Customs 3-1(23-25,25-16,25-22,25-18).

Wednesday is a rest day.

more follows....