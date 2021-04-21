Kenya: GSU, KPA Storm African Clubs Tourney Quarters

Kenyan champions General Service Unit men's volleyball team won against Espoire (Congo) 3-0 (25-11,25-14,25-12) Tuesday to qualify for the African Clubs championship quarterfinals set for Friday in Tunis, Tunisia.

The win saw GSU finish second in pool D behind five-time champions Zamalek, who remain unbeaten.

Debutantes Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) also reached the last eight on their maiden show at the tourney after a 3-0 win (25-23, 25-10, 25-19) over Burundi's Rukinzo in their final pool match on Tuesday.

GSU had on Sunday fell to five-time champions Zamalek 3-0(25-17,25-15, 25-23) at the Sidi Bousaid indoor arena, before regrouping on Monday to see off Nigeria Customs 3-1(23-25,25-16,25-22,25-18).

Wednesday is a rest day. GSU will battle Esperance of Tunisia in one of the quarterfinal matches

Esperance, the four-time champions, finished top in pool A. GSU coach Gideon Tarus said the real work awaits them in the knockout stages.

He noted that Esperance is a good side, but he was quick to note they are going to do what it takes to proceed to semi finals.

"I'm happy the team qualified for the quarterfinals. We begun the event on a wrong foot but I'm glad we recovered to record two important wins that has seen us qualify for the last eight. This time around, we are going for semifinals slot. Thankfully, we have been able to watch their (Esperance) videos and we know what to expect from them.

We have two days to rest and we will be out to perfect our service, blocks and reception that have been wanting," said Tarus.