Kenya: GSU, KPA Storm African Clubs Tourney Quarters

20 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Agnes Makhandia

Kenyan champions General Service Unit men's volleyball team won against Espoire (Congo) 3-0 (25-11,25-14,25-12) Tuesday to qualify for the African Clubs championship quarterfinals set for Friday in Tunis, Tunisia.

The win saw GSU finish second in pool D behind five-time champions Zamalek, who remain unbeaten.

Debutantes Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) also reached the last eight on their maiden show at the tourney after a 3-0 win (25-23, 25-10, 25-19) over Burundi's Rukinzo in their final pool match on Tuesday.

GSU had on Sunday fell to five-time champions Zamalek 3-0(25-17,25-15, 25-23) at the Sidi Bousaid indoor arena, before regrouping on Monday to see off Nigeria Customs 3-1(23-25,25-16,25-22,25-18).

Wednesday is a rest day. GSU will battle Esperance of Tunisia in one of the quarterfinal matches

Esperance, the four-time champions, finished top in pool A. GSU coach Gideon Tarus said the real work awaits them in the knockout stages.

He noted that Esperance is a good side, but he was quick to note they are going to do what it takes to proceed to semi finals.

"I'm happy the team qualified for the quarterfinals. We begun the event on a wrong foot but I'm glad we recovered to record two important wins that has seen us qualify for the last eight. This time around, we are going for semifinals slot. Thankfully, we have been able to watch their (Esperance) videos and we know what to expect from them.

We have two days to rest and we will be out to perfect our service, blocks and reception that have been wanting," said Tarus.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.