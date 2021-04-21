Kenya: Brazilian Coaches Impressed By Malkia Strikers' Talent

Head of technical coaches, Brazilian Roberto Opice Neto is impressed with the talent available in the national women's volleyball team

Neto was speaking after the team of four High Performance tacticians seconded by International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) were unveiled to Malkia Strikers at their bubble training at the Kasarani Stadium indoor Arena, Nairobi Tuesday.

The team is training ahead of the forthcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Neto said the players have a winning mentality which is a foundation when facing the high ranked teams in the world.

"Today was our first contact with the players and so far everything is okay. Luckily, we having been keeping tabs on the players, watching their videos and their last international matches coupled with their individual caps and we are impressed, " said the team manager .

Neto said the African representatives will benefit from their presence on the technical bench in Tokyo with Kenya pooled alongside hosts Japan, Brazil, Serbia, Korea and Dominican Republic in Pool A .

"We are Brazilian and we know a thing or two from our home team and we have a different strategy on how to approach them, but all in all, we will be out to improve the players and the technical bench techniques."

Neto at the same time revealed that the East Africans will play friendly matches against Brazilian and Argentine sides ahead of the Olympics.

The coaches, who are in Kenya for the scoping phase of the project of empowerment in collaboration with Kenya Volleyball Federation and Olympics Kenya, will work with the team until the end of the month before they head back to Brazil on May 4.

Their objective is to assist the only African representatives in the Olympics, improve the technical performance of the national team, and its performance beyond Tokyo in order to change global perception of Africa Women volleyball at the global stage.

National team coach Paul Bitok welcomed the presence of the tacticians saying their arrival was timely.

"They bring a different vibe to the team and ours is to cooperate. They will definitely push the players to a different level in training in a bid to motivate the playing unit. We hope that by the time we part ways, we will be better," said Bitok.