Kenya: Samba Touch for Malkia Strikers as Coaches Unveiled

Kenya's national women's volleyball team's preparations for the Tokyo Olympics received a major boost Monday when four coaches seconded to the team from the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) were unveiled in Kasarani.

The head of the four tacticians, Roberto Opice Neto, said he is impressed with the talent that the "Malkia Strikers" have exhibited.

The coaches were unveiled to the team at their bubble training camp at the Kasarani Stadium's Indoor Arena.

The "Malkia Strikers" are training under head coach Paul Bitok and his two assistants Josp Barasa and Japheth Munala ahead of the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo from July 25 to August 9.

Neto said the players have "a winning mentality" which is a foundation for facing the high-ranked teams.

"Today was our first contact with the players and so far, everything is OK.

"Luckily, we having been keeping tabs on the players, watching their previous videos and their last international matches coupled with their individual caps and we are impressed," said the official.

Ironically, Kenya are drawn against Brazil along with hosts Japan, Serbia, Korea and Dominican Republic in Pool "A."

But Neto said it should not be cause for alarm saying the Kenyan squad will benefit from their presence on the Brazilian technical bench in Tokyo.

"Of course, we are Brazilian and we know a thing or two from our home team and we have a different strategy on how to approach them, but all in all we will be out to improve the players and the technical bench techniques.

"Once we leave for Brazil with the team early next month, safety of the players will be key. We will have extensive training programmed knowing very well that the team is in a tough pool and expectations are high," added Neto.

Net at the same time revealed that the "Malkia Strikers" will play friendly matches against Brazilian sides and Argentina in the build to the Olympics.

The coaches, who are in Kenya for the scoping phase of the project of empowerment in collaboration with Kenya Volleyball Federation and National Olympic Committee of Kenya will work with the team until the end of the month before they jet out of the country early May.

The objective is to assist the the only African representative in the Olympics, to improve the technical performance of the national team, and its performance beyond Tokyo, in order to change global perception of Africa Women volleyball at the global stage.

National team coach Paul Betook welcomed the presence of the tacticians saying their arrival was timely.

"They bring a different vibe to the team and ours is to cooperate.

"They will definitely push the players to a different level in training in a bid to motivate the playing unit. We hope that by the time we part ways, we will be better and well equipped," said Bitok.

Some 16 Kenyan players and coaches will travel to Brazil in the beginning of May for a 45-day training camp and competition.

The "Malkia Strikers" will return to the country late June for a week before joining Team Kenya at their Kurume base in July just in time for the Olympics.

Kenya featured in the volleyball competition at the 2000 and 2004 Olympic Games in Sydney and Athens, respectively, but finished bottom of the pile on both occasions.