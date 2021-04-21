Kenya: Prisons, Pipeline Handed Favourable Draws

Kelibia — Kenyan representatives at this year's women's African Clubs Championship will fancy their chances after been handed favourable draws on Tuesday.

National champions Kenya Prisons headline pool A alongside hosts Sfax, Muzinga (Burundi), Kelibia (Tunisia) and Welaita Sodo-Ethiopia. Pipeline on the other hand in pool B and will come up against Carthage (Tunisia), National Alcohol (Ethiopia), Customs (Nigeria), ASEC Mimosas (Ivory Coast) and AS Douanes- Burkina Faso.

The top two teams from the pools will advance to the semis.

Pipeline, who are six-time African champions, last won the championship back in 2005 when Kenya hosted the event.

Prisons, five-time champions, last won the competition in 2013.

Kenya is the most successful country in the African Club Championships with local clubs having won the title 13 times collectively.

Egypt is second through record champions Al Ahly who have 10 titles to their name but have opted out of this year's edition due to Covid-19 concerns.

DRAW

Pool A

Sfax (host)- Tunisia

Muzinga- Burundi

Kelibia-Tunisia

Kenya Prisons-Kenya

Welaita Sodo-Ethiopia

Pool B

Carthage - Tunisia

National Alcohol- Ethiopia

Kenya Pipeline- Kenya

Customs-Nigeria

ASEC Mimosas- Ivory Coast

AS Douanes- Burkina Faso