Kenya: Prisons, Pipeline Handed Favourable Draws

20 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Samuel Gacharira

Kelibia — Kenyan representatives at this year's women's African Clubs Championship will fancy their chances after been handed favourable draws on Tuesday.

National champions Kenya Prisons headline pool A alongside hosts Sfax, Muzinga (Burundi), Kelibia (Tunisia) and Welaita Sodo-Ethiopia. Pipeline on the other hand in pool B and will come up against Carthage (Tunisia), National Alcohol (Ethiopia), Customs (Nigeria), ASEC Mimosas (Ivory Coast) and AS Douanes- Burkina Faso.

The top two teams from the pools will advance to the semis.

Pipeline, who are six-time African champions, last won the championship back in 2005 when Kenya hosted the event.

Prisons, five-time champions, last won the competition in 2013.

Kenya is the most successful country in the African Club Championships with local clubs having won the title 13 times collectively.

Egypt is second through record champions Al Ahly who have 10 titles to their name but have opted out of this year's edition due to Covid-19 concerns.

DRAW

Pool A

Sfax (host)- Tunisia

Muzinga- Burundi

Kelibia-Tunisia

Kenya Prisons-Kenya

Welaita Sodo-Ethiopia

Pool B

Carthage - Tunisia

National Alcohol- Ethiopia

Kenya Pipeline- Kenya

Customs-Nigeria

ASEC Mimosas- Ivory Coast

AS Douanes- Burkina Faso

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.