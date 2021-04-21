Kenya/Tanzania: Simba Puts 'Sh100 Million' Price Tag on Kenyan International Onyango

Tanzanian giants Simba SC have sensationally slapped a whooping Sh100 million transfer fee on Kenyan international Joash 'Berlinwall' Onyango amid interest from South African club Orlando Pirates.

During an interview with local station Wasafi TV on Monday, the club's Communications officer Haji Manara Manara stated that an Orlando Pirates director had asked how much they want to release the Harambee Stars centre back, to which he categorically answered that they wouldn't allow an offer below Sh100 million.

The money is the average annual budget for a government parastatal like Kenya Meat Commission.

"I want to reveal a secret. Orlando Pirates asked me if they want Onyango how much we will accept. I told them it can't be below one million dollars (Sh100 million). He has been named the best centre back in the CAF Champions League squad," said Manara during the sports show.

The 28-year-old defender, who has been in scintillating form for Simba SC, was named the club's fans Player of the Month of March, edging out experienced custodian Aisha Manula and free scoring Mozambique international Luis Miquissone.

Contacted by Nation Sport, Onyango said he has not received any communication from the South African giants, but agreed that he has been in great form this season to warrant suitors not only from top African clubs, but also Europe.

"I don't have any information on Orlando Pirates' interest. I have not been contacted but if it happened through the club then I have also not been informed," said Onyango.

The former Gor Mahia assistant captain joined Simba in August last year on a free transfer after a salary row with K'Ogalo and has cemented his place at the heart of the defence of 21 times Tanzanian League champions.

The deal and the amount of money quoted by Manara has however taken Gor Mahia fans by surprise, with most of them venting their anger on social media platforms on why Onyango was allowed to leave for free.