Rwanda: Cricket - 2020 Kwibuka Women's T20 Tournament Set for June

21 April 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

The Rwanda Cricket Association (RCA) has started preparations of the annual Genocide Memorial tournament, Kwibuka T20 Tournament, slated from June 4-13 in Kigali.

This comes after the Ministry of Sports, in a communique issued to the Cricket governing body on Tuesday, April 20, allowed national cricket teams, men and women, to resume training for their upcoming competitions.

"RCA believes that cricket is a non-contact sport, with very low risks of exposure, and that it can be played as safely as many other sporting activities," RCA said after getting the green light to resume cricket activities.

Held annually since 2014, the tournament is the flagship event of the women's cricket calendar in Rwanda through which the cricket community contribute to the country's healing process following the atrocities committed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Times Sport understands that the national women cricket team will start training next week ahead of the tournament.

Besides earning ICC ranking points given its full WT20I status, the event is also a good platform for teams to assess themselves ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier to be hosted in Botswana at the beginning of September.

Kwibuka Women's T20 is one of the international tournaments recognized by the International Cricket Council (ICC), meaning that teams will get ranking points based on how they perform in the tournament.

Rwanda now ranks seventh in Africa and RCA Secretary-General Julius Mbaraga told Times Sport that Rwanda will be playing the upcoming tournament with a target to improve its performance on the international stage while the performance also affects the country's global cricket rankings.

"The goal is to improve Rwanda's performances across the men, women and the Under 19 national teams. We are aware that improving performance requires you to win and if you win the tournament, you go up in the ICC rankings," Mbaraga said.

Rwanda's women Cricket team could find themselves locking horns with other eight teams that were invited to participate in the tournament including Namibia, Zimbabwe (second in Africa), Nigeria, Botswana, Malawi and three former champions in Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.

The tournament will, according to the Cricket Association, take place in respect to all existing Covid-19 Standard Operating procedures in Rwanda including social distancing, use of masks, temperature checks and testing, sanitizers for players, crew and equipment.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.