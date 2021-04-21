Tanzania: World Bank 2.6 Tri/ - Support Shows Trust in Tanzania

21 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE media in Tanzania and beyond was yesterday awash with information that the World Bank is committed to support the country with five more development projects, worth 1.15bn US dollars, which is equivalent to around 2.6tri/-.

The money is in addition to 4.9bn US dollars, which is equivalent to 11.2tri/- that the bank has so far approved for development schemes in the country, which in a nutshell shows the trust that it has in the State.

As we take hats off to the World Bank through its Country Director Ms Mara Warwick, it should be a challenge to the country (read government and entrusted leaders of projects' targeted) that the funds would be directed and spent, where marked.

It is worth reflecting that Ms Warwick assured President Samia Suluhu Hassan that the WB will maintain its long standing cooperation with Tanzania, especially supporting the government's efforts to improve economy and community development as per Vision 2025.

In her clarifications, she (Ms Warwick) said the WB would continue extending its support to poor people and vulnerable groups through supporting development infrastructure, markets, education sector and installation of modern digital systems, which are the concern/targets of the government in this case.

Stretching the target to Zanzibar, she mentioned the global financial institution bankrolling the Island's power and water projects as well as urban and rural development programmes, further show the high trust they have in expenditure of their funds.

With this background, it is our turn to see into it that the funds reach the targeted spots and improve the lives of grassroots people and the general economy, not otherwise.

Just like its (WB) ambitious goals of ending extreme poverty within a generation and boosting shared prosperity, we also expect the private sector as well as other stakeholders to advise the government on where to concentrate on while fighting poverty in the country.

This is not a one-man affair to address, but requires concerted teamwork because once we fail, it will be that Tanzania as a whole has failed, not the government as anyone would rush to think.

Remember the WB can and will not direct funds to a country that is tainted, and that is why it has picked Tanzania through the government that is democratically elected to represent and lead the country in implementing community projects.

What hence, remains is the same people supporting the government to implement development projects in the community on their behalf.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.