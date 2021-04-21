Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - No New Cases Recorded

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has conducted 456 PCR tests as at 17 00 hours on April 20.

The results of the tests conducted are negative.

386 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

415 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centers.

119 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

37 cases recorded following targeted screening.

5 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of active cases at the local level is therefore 173.

Further details will be provided in a communiqué to be issued tomorrow.