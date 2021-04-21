Angola: ICGLR Leaders Pay Homage to Slain President Idriss Déby

Ministère de la Défense
Chadian military taking part in counter terrorism in the Sahel (file photo).
20 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Heads of State and Government of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) Tuesday in Luanda paid a homage to Chadian President, Idriss Déby Itno, who died after sustaining injuries on the battlefront today.

This was at the end of the Mini Summit of ICGLR Heads of State held Tuesday in Luanda to discuss the political and military situation prevailing in Central Africa Republic (CAR).

Addressing the closing, the Angolan President João Lourenço said the death of Idris Déby Itno "took Africa by surprise".

Idriss Déby Itno, whose country is an ICGLR member State, died on Tuesday as a result of serious wounds sustained in combat against rebel forces, just one day after he was declared winner of the 11 April presidential election in his country.

Born in Berdoba (Chad), marchal Idriss Déby (68) was Chad's serving President since 1990 and leader of the Patriotic Movement of Salvation.

The Mini Summit was chaired by President João Lourenço, in his capacity as acting ICGLR Chair. The event was attended by the presidents of Central Africa Republic, Faustin Touaderá, of Congo, Dennis Sassou Nguesso, of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, and of the Sudan Transition Sovereignty Council, Abdul Fatah al-Burhan.

Also attending the event were high level delegations from Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

