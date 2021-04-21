Rwanda: Basketball - REG Seek to Retain Pre-Season Trophy

The Rwanda Energy Group (REG) basketball team are targeting to take home this year's upcoming pre-season tournament set for April 22 to 25, officials have said.

The red-and-black outfit is drawn in Group C alongside IPRC-Huye and University of Rwanda/College of Medicine and Health Sciences (UR-CMHC), fixtures indicate.

This year, the men's category is divided into four groups A, B, C and D each comprising three teams that will face each other with the top team advancing to the semi-finals respectively.

In an interview with Times Sport, Assistant coach Maxime Mwiseneza revealed that the team has set a target of winning the league again.

"We started training last week, and the players have so far responded well after a longtime in holidays. We want to win many trophies - but will start with this pre-season," Mwiseneza said.

In 2019, the team was crowned pre-season champions after beating rivals Patriots in the final game. On the other hand, IPRC-Huye won the pre-season in the women category.

In the meantime, the women's section comprises five teams who will be competing against each other in a round-robin format.

The teams in the women's fray are: The Hoops, IPRC Huye, UR Huye, Ubumwe and APR BC.

On Monday, Patriots basketball announced that the team will not be participating in this year's local pre-season tournament, citing that the event coincides with ongoing preparations of the BAL tournament.

Group Stages

Group A: APR, Tigers and UR Huye

Group B: Shoot for the Stars and 30 Plus

Group C: REG, Rp- Iprc Huye and UR-CMHC

Group D: RP- IPRC Kigali, RP- IPRC Musanze and UGB