South Africa: George Floyd Trial - the Echoes of Apartheid Ring Ominously in the Testimony of Dr David Fowler

20 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Ivy George

It appears that no court of law or medicine is willing to tackle the role of 'white' brain memory embedded in experts and authority figures of all races when dealing with black bodies - not least in the case of George Floyd.

While I was driving home last week, I thought I heard a white South African accent on National Public Radio and I turned keen. South Africa. I love that fraught and beautiful country.

I was hearing Dr David Fowler, the former chief medical examiner of Maryland, testifying at the George Floyd trial. He was contradicting Dr Andrew Baker, the Hennepin County medical examiner who conducted the autopsy of George Floyd, and suggesting that Floyd died of indeterminate causes. Fowler had been called out of retirement to testify by Derek Chauvin's defence.

For an honorarium, Fowler testified that I was mistaken as a witness. I had not seen a murder. Officer Derek Chauvin was merely restraining Floyd due to his display of belligerence. I did not hear Floyd's pleas for breath or cries for his late mother, nor had I seen the crowd crying out to the police officers to desist from snuffing Floyd's life out. No, I was...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.