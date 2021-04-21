South Africa: George Floyd Trial - the Echoes of Apartheid Ring Ominously in the Testimony of Dr David Fowler

opinion

It appears that no court of law or medicine is willing to tackle the role of 'white' brain memory embedded in experts and authority figures of all races when dealing with black bodies - not least in the case of George Floyd.

While I was driving home last week, I thought I heard a white South African accent on National Public Radio and I turned keen. South Africa. I love that fraught and beautiful country.

I was hearing Dr David Fowler, the former chief medical examiner of Maryland, testifying at the George Floyd trial. He was contradicting Dr Andrew Baker, the Hennepin County medical examiner who conducted the autopsy of George Floyd, and suggesting that Floyd died of indeterminate causes. Fowler had been called out of retirement to testify by Derek Chauvin's defence.

For an honorarium, Fowler testified that I was mistaken as a witness. I had not seen a murder. Officer Derek Chauvin was merely restraining Floyd due to his display of belligerence. I did not hear Floyd's pleas for breath or cries for his late mother, nor had I seen the crowd crying out to the police officers to desist from snuffing Floyd's life out. No, I was...