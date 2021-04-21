South Africa: Our Burning Mountain - the Unearthly Anatomy of a Humanitarian Emergency

analysis

Natural fires are older than the Mother City itself - but three days of flames in April 2021, and counting, will be remembered for their human face. For the cultural heritage lost at South Africa's oldest university, founded in 1829. And for the people who escaped with their lives during what should have been a day of rest.

A monstrous fire laid siege to the city of Cape Town and its mountain during a global pandemic. The southeaster unleashed its might over the city. Historical landmarks burnt. Capetonians fled their homes in face masks, vulnerable people were stripped of their belongings and students were evacuated from a sanctuary of learning at the foothills of Table Mountain.

The international community watched as the unfolding disaster echoed in world headlines and six firefighters were injured in the trenches.

And, amid the bedlam and the inferno, unimaginable devastation would have been felt by the residents who could not speak for themselves - the plants and wildlife of Table Mountain National Park, a World Heritage site.

Starting on Sunday, 18 April at 8.45am, reportedly as a result of a cooking fire, the blaze that burnt hundreds of hectares was finally contained on the afternoon...