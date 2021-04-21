South Africa: Table Mountain Fire Kindles Cape Town's Community Spirit

analysis

The Table Mountain fire ignited a large-scale relief effort by Capetonians, who united to support firefighters battling the blaze. Large corporations, local organisations and residents have come together to coordinate donations, volunteer as firefighters and assist with evacuations.

The Roeland Street fire station has been a hotspot for public donations since the huge fire that began on the slopes of Cape Town's Table Mountain on Sunday.

A request for donations to be dropped off at the station was first made on Sunday morning and was posted on Ward 77 councillor Brandon Golding's Facebook page.

Volunteers organise and package food parcels for firefighters and those affected by the Table Mountain fire, at Roeland Street Fire Station on 20 April 2021. (Photo: Victoria O'Regan)

Golding's assistant Carolyn Dudgeon told Daily Maverick that since then, "the donations haven't stopped".

Large corporations including Pick n Pay, Shoprite, Checkers and Clicks, independent pharmacies, local restaurants and community members from areas including Hout Bay, Mitchells Plain and Kraaifontein have all dropped off donations, said Dudgeon.

On Monday, volunteers received and organised public donations for 17 hours, and packed more than 5,000 food...