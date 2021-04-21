South Africa: Table Mountain Fire Kindles Cape Town's Community Spirit

20 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Victoria O'Regan

The Table Mountain fire ignited a large-scale relief effort by Capetonians, who united to support firefighters battling the blaze. Large corporations, local organisations and residents have come together to coordinate donations, volunteer as firefighters and assist with evacuations.

The Roeland Street fire station has been a hotspot for public donations since the huge fire that began on the slopes of Cape Town's Table Mountain on Sunday.

A request for donations to be dropped off at the station was first made on Sunday morning and was posted on Ward 77 councillor Brandon Golding's Facebook page.

Volunteers organise and package food parcels for firefighters and those affected by the Table Mountain fire, at Roeland Street Fire Station on 20 April 2021. (Photo: Victoria O'Regan)

Golding's assistant Carolyn Dudgeon told Daily Maverick that since then, "the donations haven't stopped".

Large corporations including Pick n Pay, Shoprite, Checkers and Clicks, independent pharmacies, local restaurants and community members from areas including Hout Bay, Mitchells Plain and Kraaifontein have all dropped off donations, said Dudgeon.

On Monday, volunteers received and organised public donations for 17 hours, and packed more than 5,000 food...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.