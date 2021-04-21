Tanzania: State to Maintain Publicity Drive

20 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Bernard Lugongo & Nelly Mtema

GOVERNMENT will keep on with massive awareness and publicity campaigns, so that tourism attractions are known both within and outside the country.

Deputy Minister for Tourism and Natural Resources Ms Mary Masanja said no tourism attraction will be left unattended in the awareness and publicity campaigns.

She said Kitulo National Park, which was announced in 2005 is popularly known as Serengeti of flowers, one of the areas where publicity and improvement of infrastructures are going on.

Ms Masanja gave the assurance when answering a basic question by Mr Festo Sanga (Makete-CCM), who wanted to know publicity and promotion programmes lined up for Kitulo National Park so that it attracts domestic and foreign tourists.

She said at different intervals and occasions, the government is running tourism promotion campaigns and packages for not only Kitulo but all national parks, so that they are well known.

Ms Masanja said there are a number of strategies that are in place including the use of social media platforms to showcase the richness of the national parks through special films and documentaries and short video that support the content and attractions that each national parks bears.

On top of that, the ministry is also improving road infrastructures of the national parks to make then accessible throughout the year as well as publicising them through Tanzania Safari Channel.

Also, they organise familiarisation trip for media personnel, tour operators and other stakeholders, so that they get to know what entails in terms of attractions and the richness of the sauna and flora in the national parks.

Ms Masanja said they also construct affordable accommodations and camps as well as mobilising investors to set up such lodges with the needed standards, so that tourists from all walks of life can have a choice.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.