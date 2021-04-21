Tanzania: State to Maintain Publicity Drive

GOVERNMENT will keep on with massive awareness and publicity campaigns, so that tourism attractions are known both within and outside the country.

Deputy Minister for Tourism and Natural Resources Ms Mary Masanja said no tourism attraction will be left unattended in the awareness and publicity campaigns.

She said Kitulo National Park, which was announced in 2005 is popularly known as Serengeti of flowers, one of the areas where publicity and improvement of infrastructures are going on.

Ms Masanja gave the assurance when answering a basic question by Mr Festo Sanga (Makete-CCM), who wanted to know publicity and promotion programmes lined up for Kitulo National Park so that it attracts domestic and foreign tourists.

She said at different intervals and occasions, the government is running tourism promotion campaigns and packages for not only Kitulo but all national parks, so that they are well known.

Ms Masanja said there are a number of strategies that are in place including the use of social media platforms to showcase the richness of the national parks through special films and documentaries and short video that support the content and attractions that each national parks bears.

On top of that, the ministry is also improving road infrastructures of the national parks to make then accessible throughout the year as well as publicising them through Tanzania Safari Channel.

Also, they organise familiarisation trip for media personnel, tour operators and other stakeholders, so that they get to know what entails in terms of attractions and the richness of the sauna and flora in the national parks.

Ms Masanja said they also construct affordable accommodations and camps as well as mobilising investors to set up such lodges with the needed standards, so that tourists from all walks of life can have a choice.