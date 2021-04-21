Tanzania Wins in 130bn/ - Case in Us

TANZANIA has once again emerged victorious in a payment case of 55,099,171.66 US dollars to the family of prominent businessman, Devram Valambhia, now deceased, over a contract involving supply of military equipment.

This followed the decision of the United States Supreme Court on Monday to reject a petition for clarification of exception to the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act after the family of Valambhia unsuccessfully sought to pursue the payments in question of about 130bn/-.

In the application, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Valambhia's family had sought to attach assets of the government to recover over 50 million US dollars issued by the High Court of Tanzania in 1991 in favour of message to Tanzanians.

For a long time the government of Tanzania has been defending in court the appeal filed by Viplar D Valambhia Company, seeking to seize the assets of the government due to the claims.

In April 2019, the Office of the Solicitor General issued a statement after the Valambhia family suffered a defeat in a case, which was opened on February 12, 2018 against the government in the District Court of Columbia in the United States.

The claimants in the case were Viplar Valambhia, Priscilla Valambhia, Bhavna Valambhia, Punita Valambhia and Krishnakant Valambhia, who are the widows and four children of Valambhia, who died in 2005 in the United States.

The respondents into the matter were the Attorney General, the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) and the Ministry of Defence and the National Service.

It was stated that the claimants, all Americans, had requested the US Court through the Uniform Foreign- Country Money Judgments Recognition Act, DC Codes, to recognise and execute the decree on the payments of 55,099,171.66 US dollars issued by High Court of Tanzania in 2003.

The complainants had claimed that the amount of money had to be paid since June 4, 2001 with seven per cent of interest annually. Therefore, when filing the suit in the US in February, 2018, the real debt amounted to 64,500,750.87 US dollars.

It was stated that the claim in the case was based on a contract on purchase of military equipment between the Transport Equipment Ltd (TEL) of late Valambhia and the government of Tanzania.

The contract in question was entered in 1980s, when TEL Company was claiming that it had not been paid the entire contractual sum, a move that forced the same to open a case in 1989, which was later determined by the Tanzanian Court.

Having rushing to the US Court for enforcement of the decree, the Tanzanian government presented its defence on July 13, 2018 to strongly oppose the same. In its defence, the government protested the allegations of Valambhia's family.

In the defence, the government stated that the case was opened against the US laws and regulations on Recognisation and Enforcement of Foreign Judgments in the United States.

The government of Tanzania according to the Solicitor General's statement, had immunity as a State for one to open enforcement proceedings of judicial decisions in the United States.

Such immunity is recognised under the US Foreign Rule Immunities Act. After hearing the matter, on March 31, 2019, the District Court of Columbia in the United States under Judge Tanya Chutkan issued its decision.

The US Court decided that the allegations presented by Valambhia's family did not involve commercial activities in the United States as the US Act "Uniform Foreign-Country Money Judgments Recognition Act," requires.

As a result, the complainants admitted through the submissions presented before the court that the matter involved issues that occurred outside the US between a non-American company and the government of Tanzania.

In such context, the court agreed with arguments of the government of Tanzania that the claims of the deceased family had no legal basis and that the complainants were not eligible to open such a case in the US, so the case was dismissed in court and in favour of Tanzania.

Court records show that Mr Valambhia was awarded 55,099,171 US dollars through a decree dated February 12, 1991 by the High Court. The Bank of Tanzania was directed to pay the sum.

The order by the High Court followed delivery of military equipment and trucks in 1985 by the businessman, in which the government failed to pay.

A garnishee order was issued on June 4, 2001 by then Judge Buxton Chipeta of the High Court, but the Central Bank did not comply.

Instead, advocates for BoT, Cuthbert Tenga and Rosan Mbwambo, applied for a stay of execution of the order, pending determination of an appeal.