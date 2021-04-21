Tanzania: Councils Told to Set Actual Budget Targets

ADMINISTRATION and Local Governments Affairs Committee has urged the government to ensure that councils increase collection of revenues by setting actual targets.

Committee Chairman Humphrey Polepole told the National Assembly on Monday that they discovered out that there was minimal increase of collection target year after year, and sometimes they fail to meet even those low targets.

Mr Polepole made the observation when presenting the committee's speech after tabling of 2021/22 budget estimates of the Ministry of State, President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG).

The committee further advised the PO-RALG to ensure that councils allocate funds for road projects in order to support and enable implementation of road activities undertaken by the Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA).

Before the establishment of TARURA, councils were setting aside budgets for serving roads in their areas, however, many of them stopped doing that and let the responsibility to the agency.

"The government should prepare rules that would make the agency have legal powers to collect charges from parking lots in different parts of the country," Mr Polepole stated.

He said the agency has been doing well in collecting parking lot charges despite facing challenges from some of the councils and public institutions due to absence of legal guidance.

The committee recommended that the government has to supervise the councils properly, so that they allocate ten per cent of revenues from their own sources to empower women, youth and people with disabilities economically.

After carrying out an analysis, the committee identified that only Lindi, Njombe and Morogoro regions managed to allocate ten per cent of their revenues. Lindi and Singida regions had three councils leading in performance and allocation of the funds.

The committee insisted that the government has to ensure that councils prepare and implement plans for helping women groups, youth and people with disabilities by spending ten per cent of their revenues to initiate big development projects such as industries and agriculture.

On other hand, the committee asked the government to push the councils to effectively set aside 40 per cent (districts and townships) and 60 per cent (cities and municipalities) of their revenues for implementing development projects.

"We observed that only Lindi region and its councils managed to fulfill this obligation," he stated.

When presenting its 2021/22 budget estimates of 7.68tri/-, Minister for the portfolio Ms Ummy Mwalimu highlighted six priorities largely geared towards massive improvement of social services.

Out of the sum, 2.95tri/- is requested for development programmes, among others, repairing and constructing schools and hospitals. The proposed development budget is an increase by 29.3 per cent compared to the current year, whereby 2.28tri/- was allocated.

The priorities set are for improving provision of basic health services whereby it plans to spend 60.5bn/- construct 121 new health centres and spend the other 129bn/- to complete construction of 52 health centres in local government authorities.

Ms Ummy further said the next financial year would also see the completion of construction of councils' hospitals in 68 councils with planned allocation of 55.7bn/-.

The project of constructing these hospitals started in the year 2018/19, including the Uhuru Hospital located in Chamwino district, Dodoma.

Furthermore, the government will embark on building 28 new hospitals in councils that do not have hospitals, with 14bn/- allocated for this purpose.

Another priority will be ensuring provision of better education from pre-primary schools to secondary schools.