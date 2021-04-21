Tanzania: Us Vow Continued Support to Improve Inclusive Education in Tanzania

The United States Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has reaffirmed its commitment to continue supporting Tanzania's government to improve access to inclusive education among children in the country.

USAID Mission Director, Andrew Karas said on Tuesday during five-year celebrations of improving the skills of children in Tanzania through education, that they will ensure the support to Tanzanian children and youth become a reality.

Elaborating, Karas said education plays a vital role in the life of youth and children as it is an essential tool in eradicating poverty.

"Education serves as a driver for all other development and for the reduction of extreme poverty." Said USAID Mission Director Andrew Karas

USAID had been supporting Tusome Pamoja ("Let's Read Together") for the past five years in addition to Hesabu na Elimu Jumuishi ("Inclusive Arithmetic and Education"). He emphasized the importance of guardians and the community in supporting children as a way of building a generation of productive young adults.

"We believe that if children are healthy, well-nourished, educated, and supported by their caregivers and communities, then they will have the necessary skills to become productive young adults, well-positioned to pursue and achieve their aspirations." He added.

The U.S. government has played a great role in providing substantial assistance to Tanzania and sponsors a wide range of programs across many sectors to mention them in the past five years, USAID has managed to invest a total of 82 million US Dollars in basic education in Tanzania.