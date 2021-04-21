Tanzania: Pccb Nabs Escaping Tpa Accountant

THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Mwanza Region has arrested former Accountant with Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA), Kigoma Port, Mr Madaraka Robert Madaraka, who is accused of corruption, economic crime and tax evasion amounting to 153m/-.

Mwanza PCCB Bureau Chief Frank Mkilanya explained in a statement issued that Madaraka, who is among senior officials with TPA at the port in Kigoma Region, was arrested on Monday while hiding at Nyasaka area in Ilemela District, Mwanza Region.

The Bureau Chief stated that the suspect has been on the wanted list by the PCCB since August, 2020 so that he could be joined with five others, who were brought before the Kigoma Resident Magistrate's Court on August 31, 2020 to face different criminal charges.

He named others as Rodrick Uiso, a Director of M/S Saxon Building Contractors Limited, Ajuaye Msese, who was former TPA Manager at Kigoma Port, Herman Shimbe, who was Accounts Officer with the Port, Jesse Mpenzile, who was Resident Engineer and Lusubilo Mwakyusa, then Human Resources Officer.

Mr Mkilanya recalled that when other TPA officers were taken to court on August 31, 2020, the Bureau's Public Relations Officer, Ms Doreen Kapwani on behalf of the Director General, Brigadier General John Mbungo, issued a statement on launching the manhunt of Madaraka.

It was not revealed when Madaraka will be joined with others, who are charged with 54 counts of forgery, making false statements with a view of gaining advantage, uttering false documents, leading organized crimes and use of documents intended to mislead principals.

Other charges include embezzlement, misappropriation and failure to pay tax, failure to use Electronic Fiscal Device receipts, money laundering and occasioning loss amounting to 153,543,550/- to a specified authority.

Leading prosecuting attorney, Senior State Attorney Yamiko Mlepano, who was assisted by other Senior State Attorney Riziki Matitu as well as PCCB Prosecutor had told the Daily News over the phone that the accused persons were brought before Principal Resident Magistrate in Charge Gade Marik.

The accused persons were not allowed to enter a plea to the charges because their case has been filed under the Economic and Organised Crime Control Act.

The magistrate informed them that his court lacked jurisdiction to entertain anything, including the question of bail.

Under such circumstances, all accused persons were ordered to go to remand until September 14, 2020, when the case will be mentioned. Investigations into the matter, according to the prosecution, have not been completed.

The trial attorneys told the court that the director of the construction firm is alleged to have forged a contract relating to a project for construction of Sibwesa Jetty along Lake Tanganyika at a cost of about 3.4bn/-.

However, it is alleged that the contractor submitted the contract to the Contractors' Registration Board with 1.4bn/- being the costs for the construction works.

The prosecution alleged that the company director failed to pay 42,844,929/- as income tax as well as 110,698,621/- as Value Added Tax (VAT).

The court heard that on diverse dates between January 1 and December 31, 2019 at various places in Kigoma Region and Dar es Salaam City, by their willful acts, jointly and together all accused persons caused the TPA to suffer a pecuniary loss of 153,543,550/-.

On money laundering, it is alleged that within the same period in Kigoma Region all accused persons indirectly engaged themselves in transactions involving the said money by approving and withdrawing the sum from a bank account maintained by TPA at CRDB Bank, Kigoma Branch.

The prosecution charges that the accused persons were involved in transactions while knowing that the amount in question was proceeds of predicate offences of participating in an organized criminal group and racketing and forgery.

In parallel to the arraignment of the said five people, the PCCB also announced in the statement that they are still conducting investigations to identify the actual money alleged to have been swindled, including looking for another suspect identified as Madaraka Robert Madaraka, who was an Accountant with TPA.