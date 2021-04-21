Tanzania: Samia Stresses Work Ethic

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has insisted that hard work, collective efforts, peace and unity are important in nation building, urging Tanzanians to spend more time in various economic activities rather than dwelling on inconsequential issues.

In a message delivered on her behalf by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, the president called for concerted efforts in pursuing socio-economic prosperity for the country, as well as individuals.

"Our president has insisted that we, Tanzanians, should continue working hard," Prime Minister Majaliwa told the nation during a work tour to inspect development projects in Dar es Salaam.

He said the president also asked Tanzanians to maintain peace, tranquility, stay united and love each other.

"Most importantly, we should ensure that there is good security in all our places. The secret behind successes, the secret behind development is peace and tranquility," said the Premier, conveying the president's message to Tanzanians.

"If we speak one language, we can attain tremendous feats," he stressed, recalling the strides the country registered during the previous five phases, while oozing confidence that the current regime would post further developments.

"I want to assure you that we'll strongly protect peace and tranquility in the country, unity among us so that every person can concentrate on their economic activities," Mr Majaliwa told workers at Magomeni Quarters, where a grand residential project is being implemented by the government.

He said there was no short cut to development, insisting that only a great work ethic would take the country forward.

"We have learnt that if we maintain work ethic we can make big strides," Mr Majaliwa said, pleading with Tanzanians not to waste time on nonsensical issues as that would only delay their development.

He said the president prayed for Tanzanians' support and wanted the citizens to spend most of their time pursuing development rather than wasting valuable time debating insignificant issues.

The president, according to the PM, said it was significant that every Tanzanian engaged in an economic activity that would bring him/her development.

The Premier inspected the construction of the new Magomeni residential buildings in Dar es Salaam, which has reached 96 per cent, and expressed his satisfaction with the progress and quality of the work.

Situated on a 20 acres piece of land which initially hosted the Magomeni quarters, the entire project is mainly a commercial complex that incorporates five residential apartment blocks spread across a three acres piece of land, and commercial infrastructure including shops and restaurants.

Upon completion, the Magomeni residential buildings are expected to be home to about 644 people who surrendered their land in the then Magomeni quarters for the implementation of the project.

Each of the blocks is about eight floors tall and they feature 16 apartments. The apartments are divided into two categories; the "family apartments" and the "bachelor apartments".

The family apartments consist of two bedrooms, a seating room, a toilet, and a bathroom, a kitchen and a laundry area while the bachelor's apartment comprises a single bedroom, a seating room, a toilet and a bathroom, a kitchen, and a laundry area.

In another development, Premier Majaliwa expressed satisfaction with the progress made in the construction of the Dar es Salaam-Morogoro section of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) as it has now reached 91 per cent.

"This is the ninth or tenth time I am inspecting the construction of this project and I have always been impressed with its progress. The contractor has done a good job so far," he said after inspecting the progress of the Tanzanite House project that housed the SGR Dar es Salaam station.

Premier Majaliwa further said the government was devoted to strengthening railway, air, water, and road transport infrastructure to provide diverse options to Tanzanians to choose the kind of transport they preferred.

Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) Managing Director, Masanja Kadogosa has assured the PM that the first lot of the SGR that runs from Pugu to Morogoro will be operational in August 2021.

Mr Kadogosa said the construction of the SGR train station (Tanzanite House) in Dar es Sa laam is 100 per cent complete.

"The first phase from Dar es Salaam - Morogoro (300-kilometre section) has reached 91 per cent, construction is progressing well structure in terms of 248 culverts and 117 major bridges have been completed," he said.

The Minister for Works and Transport, Eng Leonard Chamuriho said there was a challenge in the construction at Kamata area in Dar es Salaam, thus the two concrete pillars were demolished and re-construction resumed in the area and would be completed by December 2021.

The project is being implemented in five phases: 300 km Phase 1 (Dar es Salaam-Morogoro) Section, 348km Phase 2 (Morogoro-Makutopora) Section, 294km Phase 3 (Makutopora- Tabora) Section; 130km Phase 4 (Tabora-Isaka) Section, and 341km Phase 5 (Isaka-Mwanza) Section.