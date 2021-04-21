Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

20 April 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)
press release

Eleven patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Northern Red Sea, Gash Barka, Central and Anseba Regions.

Out of these, seven patients are from the Quarantine Center in Mahmimet, Northern Red Sea Region. Two patients are from a Quarantine Center in Tessenei, Gash Barka Region. Another patient is from the Quarantine Center in Keren, Anseba Region. The last patient is from a Quarantine Center in Asmara, Central Region.

On the other hand, seven patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 3341 while the number of deaths stands at ten.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 3548.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

20 April 2021

