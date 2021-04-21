Rwanda: APR's Thierry Manzi Warns Against Complacency Ahead of League Return

APR captain Thierry Manzi has warned his teammates that tournament football is difficult as the 2020/21 league returns this weekend.

The league will be played as a tournament this season in the interest of time with the national football body having decided that the league ends on June 29.

"We have to be extremely focused and not take any team for granted because tournament football can spring up surprises. Other than that we have the confidence, players and experience to win the league this season," Manzi said.

APR FC are in Group A with AS Muhanga, Bugesera FC, and Gorilla FC.

This is the first time the league will be played in group stages since 1993, the new changes to the league were caused by the suspension of the league to combat the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

Other groups include Group B which has Kiyovu alongside rivals Rayon Sports, Gasogi United and Rutsiro FC.

Police are in Group C with AS Kigali FC, Musanze FC and Etincelles FC while Group D has Mukura Victory Sport, Sunrise FC, Marines FC, and Espoir FC.

The top two teams will go on to play the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals so that a champion is established.

The teams that will reach the finals will automatically earn a ticket to represent Rwanda in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup next season.