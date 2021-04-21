Gambia: 1st Division League - Fortune Revive Lead As Gamtel Convalesce

Fortune Football Club on Sunday revived their lead in the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League campaign following their slender 1-0 victory over Gambia Ports in their week-fifteen match played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The win secured the Petroleum Boys 26 points after thirteen league matches.

Gamtel defeated Tallinding United 1-0 at the Independence Stadium to recover in the country's top flight league season.

The telecommunication giants were beaten in their previous league outings prior to their match with the Tallinding based-club, who are struggling in the league campaign.

Gamtel scored one goal in the match to snatch a slender win over Tallinding United to recover in the country's top flight league.

The telecommunication giants now clutched 13 points after thirteen league encounters.

