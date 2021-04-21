Gambia: 1st Division League - Fortune Revive Lead As Gamtel Convalesce

20 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Fortune Football Club on Sunday revived their lead in the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League campaign following their slender 1-0 victory over Gambia Ports in their week-fifteen match played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The win secured the Petroleum Boys 26 points after thirteen league matches.

Gamtel defeated Tallinding United 1-0 at the Independence Stadium to recover in the country's top flight league season.

The telecommunication giants were beaten in their previous league outings prior to their match with the Tallinding based-club, who are struggling in the league campaign.

Gamtel scored one goal in the match to snatch a slender win over Tallinding United to recover in the country's top flight league.

The telecommunication giants now clutched 13 points after thirteen league encounters.

B4 Kiang West whack Jarra West in 2nd Division League

