Sudan: Clashes and Protests in Kordofan

El Abbasiya / El Obeid / ED Damazin — The number of victims from the events on Saturday in El Abbasiya, South Kordofan, rose to four deaths and 18 injuries, including children. In North Kordofan's capital El Obeid, demonstrations took place following water supply interruptions.

Clashes erupted in Abbasiya on Saturday between two groups after the theft of a rickshaw. The unrest is related to other incidents of theft inside the city's market and between the roads connecting different areas.

There are serious injuries among the 18 injuries.

The local Security Committee, the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC), and the Resistance Committees held a meeting on Sunday evening and decided to arrest the perpetrators.

The names of the dead are Younis Ibrahim Suleiman, Alam Saleh Ayoub, Mukhtar Abkar, and Nafisa Ibrahim Omar.

El Obeid protests

Neighbourhoods in the city of El Obeid witnessed demonstrations for the second day in a row, following interruptions of their water supply. People carried out protests in front of the Water Authority to demand that they address the crisis.

Ahmed Rabah, from a local service committee, told Radio Dabanga that there was a drinking water crisis in several neighbourhoods, especially in Haseeb and El Sahawat. He said that the price of a barrel of water now ranges from SDG 600 to SDG 900.

Rabah attributed the crisis to previous managerial decisions. He stressed that there are enough water resources available and there are no technical faults that could explain any shortage.

Sudan's Blue Nile state also experiences a water crisis. Three weeks ago, a member of the committee to combat the crisis, told Radio Dabanga that the water shortage had been ongoing since before March 9.

Water shortages are not the only supply shortages in Sudan. On Sunday, electricity cuts restarted again in Khartoum and various other cities across the country.

People have told Radio Dabanga that they experienced lengthy power cuts without a prior announcement from the Ministry of Energy. They indicated that the power blackouts coincided with a great rise in temperature, which enhances the suffering of people during the month of Ramadan.