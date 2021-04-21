Sudan: Clashes and Protests in Kordofan

20 April 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Abbasiya / El Obeid / ED Damazin — The number of victims from the events on Saturday in El Abbasiya, South Kordofan, rose to four deaths and 18 injuries, including children. In North Kordofan's capital El Obeid, demonstrations took place following water supply interruptions.

Clashes erupted in Abbasiya on Saturday between two groups after the theft of a rickshaw. The unrest is related to other incidents of theft inside the city's market and between the roads connecting different areas.

There are serious injuries among the 18 injuries.

The local Security Committee, the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC), and the Resistance Committees held a meeting on Sunday evening and decided to arrest the perpetrators.

The names of the dead are Younis Ibrahim Suleiman, Alam Saleh Ayoub, Mukhtar Abkar, and Nafisa Ibrahim Omar.

El Obeid protests

Neighbourhoods in the city of El Obeid witnessed demonstrations for the second day in a row, following interruptions of their water supply. People carried out protests in front of the Water Authority to demand that they address the crisis.

Ahmed Rabah, from a local service committee, told Radio Dabanga that there was a drinking water crisis in several neighbourhoods, especially in Haseeb and El Sahawat. He said that the price of a barrel of water now ranges from SDG 600 to SDG 900.

Rabah attributed the crisis to previous managerial decisions. He stressed that there are enough water resources available and there are no technical faults that could explain any shortage.

Sudan's Blue Nile state also experiences a water crisis. Three weeks ago, a member of the committee to combat the crisis, told Radio Dabanga that the water shortage had been ongoing since before March 9.

Water shortages are not the only supply shortages in Sudan. On Sunday, electricity cuts restarted again in Khartoum and various other cities across the country.

People have told Radio Dabanga that they experienced lengthy power cuts without a prior announcement from the Ministry of Energy. They indicated that the power blackouts coincided with a great rise in temperature, which enhances the suffering of people during the month of Ramadan.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.