Sudan's 3rd Covid-19 Wave Continues

20 April 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum / North Darfur — The Ministry of Health announced that there had been eight deaths, 61 new cases of COVID-19, and 99 recoveries on Sunday in its epidemiological report. The ministry further said that the deaths were all confined to Khartoum.

The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic has risen to 2,281 and the total number of cases to 32,244.

In North Darfur, the State Ministry of Health also said that there was an increase in the number of new cases and deaths from COVID-19. The number of COVID-19 cases is growing in El Gezira as well and schools were shut in El Gedaref as Sudan's third COVID-19 wave continues.

Last week, the Sudanese Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments has requested all Muslim worshipers in the country to keep to social distancing and take their own prayer mat during the Ramadan prayers in mosques.

Earlier this month, Sudan launched an app to track vaccinations in the country.

The Ministry of Health in Khartoum advised people to make an appointment for their second dose of the vaccination two months after receiving the first dose. The vaccination campaign will target medical personnel, the elderly, and people with chronic diseases.

