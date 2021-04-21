Egypt: President El-Sisi Follows Up On Social Welfare Institutions Activities

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met today with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Finance Dr. Mohamed Maait, Minister of Social Solidarity Ms. Nevine Al-Kabbaj, Presidential Advisor for Urban Planning Major General Amir Sayed Ahmed, and Presidential Advisor for Financial Affairs Major General Mohamed Amin.

The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency stated that the follow-up meeting discussed the activities undertaken by social welfare institutions and nurseries and the charity work of Tahya Misr Fund.

Ms. Nevine Al-Kabbaj presented the efforts made by the State to upgrade the social welfare institutions within the framework of the "National Strategy for Alternative Care for Children and Youth" at the national level. This strategy is based on several axes:

- Developing institutions that provide care for homeless children and elderly people.

- Creating accurate databases for these institutions.

- Launching a relevant online platform in partnership with the Ministry of Communications.

- Providing support for this segment after they leave these institutions and promoting community-based integration.

-Developing a legislative environment which supports these efforts.

In this context, President El-Sisi stressed that the primary goal of these institutions is focusing on character building and personal development. The aim is to prepare those children and youth to face life and society after leaving the institutions.

His Excellency emphasized the importance of developing a follow-up program and providing all the necessary financial support for them. Therefore, these children can be fully integrated into society and obtain all their rights.

The system of licensed and unlicensed nurseries across Egypt was also presented during the meeting. The action plan to develop this system was also discussed; it will be based on the following:

- Providing licenses for nurseries by automated means.

- Linking the nurseries with the concerned authorities electronically.

- Establishing a comprehensive database for this system.

- Providing funding opportunities to raise the nurseries' efficiency.

The President directed that nurseries be included among the activities that enjoy the benefits of the MSME Law, thus they would be granted tax concessions and benefits as well as other incentives for facilities delivery and workers training in accordance with the law.

Furthermore, the President directed that the process of granting temporary licenses to unlicensed nurseries should be accelerated until their administrative status is regularized.

The meeting also discussed "Abwab Al-Kheir" (Doors of Goodness) Campaign launched by "Tahya Misr" (Long Live Egypt) Fund during the holy month of Ramadan to support and provide care for the most vulnerable groups and irregular workers nationwide through food supply convoys. This aims to distribute one million "iftar" (breakfast) meals during Ramadan, in cooperation with NGOs, and new clothes before the blessed Eid Al-Fitr.