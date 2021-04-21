Egypt: PM - Political Leadership Attaches Importance to Upgrading Civil Aviation System

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli said that the political leadership and the government attach importance to developing the civil aviation system in light of its vital role in serving the country's national economy.

This came at a meeting on Tuesday at the premises of the Civil Avaition Ministry, with Housing Minister Assem el Gazzar and Civil Aviation Minister Mohamed Manar Enabah attending.

During the meeting, Gazzar posted Madbouli on investment projects carried out by the civil aviation ministry during the current stage in spite of the COVID-19 crisis that has greatly affected the air transport industry in the whole world.

The minister also reviewed his ministry's plan to upgrade Egypt's airports, including Sphinx International Airport, and increase their capacity, along with establishing environmentally-friendly passenger terminal at Borg El Arab International Airport.