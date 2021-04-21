Egypt: Madbouli, 11 Ministers Leave for Libya to Discuss Joint Cooperation Issues

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli left here on Tuesday for Tripoli, Libya, leading a delegation comprising 11 ministers, head of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) and a number of representatives of bodies concerned and investors.

The delegation groups the ministers of electricity and renewable energy, oil and mineral wealth, manpower, education, international cooperation, health, information technology and communication, housing, transport, civil aviation and trade and industry.

The Egyptian premier is expected to meet with Head of the Libyan Unity Government Abdul Hamid al-Dbaiba for talks on a set of issues and files of mutual concern along with means of boosting joint cooperation in all fields.