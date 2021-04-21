Egypt: President El-Sisi Updated On Ministry of Public Business Sector's Plans to Optimize Use of Assets

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met today with Minister of Interior Mr. Mahmoud Tawfik, Minister of Public Business Sector Mr. Hisham Tawfik, Presidential Advisor for Urban Planning Major General Amir Sayed Ahmed, and Legal Advisor to the Minister of Public Business Sector Counselor Abdel Rahman Shatla.

The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency stated that the meeting discussed the Ministry of Public Business Sector's plans to develop and optimize the utilization of assets and lands under the supervision of the companies in the business sector at the national level.

In this context, the President was briefed on the efforts made to identify the untapped assets in the public business sector, especially the land areas.

The meeting also discussed the measures planned to be taken in order to make greater use of them.

President El-Sisi stressed the importance of achieving a maximum return on the assets investments, thus consolidating the State's approach to the good management of the State's resources, lands and facilities.

In this regard, President El-Sisi directed the officials concerned to strengthen mutual coordination between the Ministry of Public Business Sector and other state agencies in this framework to accelerate the achievement of those goals, a sustained strategy adopted by the State.

