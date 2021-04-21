Egypt: President El-Sisi Updated On Ministry of Public Business Sector's Plans to Optimize Use of Assets

20 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met today with Minister of Interior Mr. Mahmoud Tawfik, Minister of Public Business Sector Mr. Hisham Tawfik, Presidential Advisor for Urban Planning Major General Amir Sayed Ahmed, and Legal Advisor to the Minister of Public Business Sector Counselor Abdel Rahman Shatla.

The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency stated that the meeting discussed the Ministry of Public Business Sector's plans to develop and optimize the utilization of assets and lands under the supervision of the companies in the business sector at the national level.

In this context, the President was briefed on the efforts made to identify the untapped assets in the public business sector, especially the land areas.

The meeting also discussed the measures planned to be taken in order to make greater use of them.

President El-Sisi stressed the importance of achieving a maximum return on the assets investments, thus consolidating the State's approach to the good management of the State's resources, lands and facilities.

In this regard, President El-Sisi directed the officials concerned to strengthen mutual coordination between the Ministry of Public Business Sector and other state agencies in this framework to accelerate the achievement of those goals, a sustained strategy adopted by the State.

Presidency

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.