Liberia: Violent Demonstration in Ganta

20 April 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Mark S. Dahn

Normal activities in Ganta came to an standstill on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 as a result of violent demonstration over land dispute.

Residents of the city were seen running in total disarray for safety.

Academic activities have prematurely ended as parents and guardians of school going kids moved on various campuses to get their children off.

Business houses are shut down while their owners have moved to unknown locations.

The violent demonstration that led to the burning down of a popular warehouse, 'Oil Depot warehouse' was caused by a demolition exercise carried out on Monday, April 19, 2021.

It is yet unclear how the warehouse gutted fire.

According to the Donzos, the demolition exercise were illegally done with no prior notice.

But according to information, the writ of eviction was issued through the 8th judicial circuit Court in Sanniquellie city.

Joint security officers including Police and Liberia Immigration Services (LIS), were seen guarding the site on the Dunbar Field around the Saclepea Parking Station.

The parcel of land on which the buildings were demolished has been under dispute for a protracted period of time.

The dispute is said to be between Pst Fred Johnson of the Mano ethnic group on one hand and the Donzo and Jabateh families of the Mandingo ethnic group on the other hand.

A number of properties have been set on fire.

However, there is no report of any human casualty so far except materials and properties that are damaged.

Details will come as they unfold.

