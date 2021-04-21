Algeria: President Tebboune Calls On Algerians to Freely Choose Their Representatives

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Thursday called the Algerian people to express themselves "freely and by the most civilized ways" in choosing their representatives during the next elections.

"The democratic process is the choice of free and sovereign Algeria and, in addition to the consolidation of the foundations of peace and security, it is among the objectives related to the supreme interests of the country that we aspire to achieve through the combined efforts of the State institutions, the political class and civil society actors," the president of the Republic said in a message read on his behalf by the minister of Culture, Malika Bendouda, at a ceremony organized at the National Library in Algiers, on the occasion of the Knowledge Day (Yaoum El Ilm).

On this National Memory event, President Tebboune called on the Algerian society, in all its components, "to express themselves freely and by the most civilized ways in choosing their representatives during the next political elections, in the light of the internal and external challenges which require that everyone make prevail the country's interests above all disputes or other interests."

The president of the Republic said he is "confident that the Algerian people will move forward to take this major step in the building of a new Algeria."

He added that Algerian people's determination cannot be challenged by the manoeuvres of those who seek to sow destabilization and division.

In conclusion, the president of the Republic commended the efforts of the "loyal nationalists" and valued "the commitment of the young people and their awareness of the current challenges" in the face of the relentless hostility and schemes of the conspirators against the cohesion of the Algerian people and the sacred national unity.