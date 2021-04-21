Algeria: President Tebboune Calls On Algerians to Freely Choose Their Representatives

15 April 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Thursday called the Algerian people to express themselves "freely and by the most civilized ways" in choosing their representatives during the next elections.

"The democratic process is the choice of free and sovereign Algeria and, in addition to the consolidation of the foundations of peace and security, it is among the objectives related to the supreme interests of the country that we aspire to achieve through the combined efforts of the State institutions, the political class and civil society actors," the president of the Republic said in a message read on his behalf by the minister of Culture, Malika Bendouda, at a ceremony organized at the National Library in Algiers, on the occasion of the Knowledge Day (Yaoum El Ilm).

On this National Memory event, President Tebboune called on the Algerian society, in all its components, "to express themselves freely and by the most civilized ways in choosing their representatives during the next political elections, in the light of the internal and external challenges which require that everyone make prevail the country's interests above all disputes or other interests."

The president of the Republic said he is "confident that the Algerian people will move forward to take this major step in the building of a new Algeria."

See also: Candidacies in legislative elections: 1,755 party lists, 2,898 independent lists

He added that Algerian people's determination cannot be challenged by the manoeuvres of those who seek to sow destabilization and division.

In conclusion, the president of the Republic commended the efforts of the "loyal nationalists" and valued "the commitment of the young people and their awareness of the current challenges" in the face of the relentless hostility and schemes of the conspirators against the cohesion of the Algerian people and the sacred national unity.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.