Algeria: President Tebboune Chairs Council of Ministers Meeting Sunday

"President of the Republic, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, minister of National Defence, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, will chair Sunday 18 April 2021 the periodic meeting of the Council of Ministers to consider and endorse a number of reports and decrees relating to the sectors of Foreign Affairs, National Education, Industry, Higher Education and Scientific Research," the statement said.