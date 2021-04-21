Algeria: President Tebboune Chairs Council of Ministers Meeting Sunday

17 April 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The president of the Republic, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, minister of National Defence, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, will chair Sunday a Council of Ministers meeting, the presidency of the Republic said Saturday in a statement.

"President of the Republic, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, minister of National Defence, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, will chair Sunday 18 April 2021 the periodic meeting of the Council of Ministers to consider and endorse a number of reports and decrees relating to the sectors of Foreign Affairs, National Education, Industry, Higher Education and Scientific Research," the statement said.

