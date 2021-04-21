Gambia: Foreign Minister Dr. Tangara Receives ICC Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda

20 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)

BANJUL, 19 April 2021: The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, on Monday received the International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, in his office in Banjul.

Madam Bensouda was at the Foreign Ministry to extend gratitude to the Government of The Gambia for the stance taken in condemning sanction imposed on her and other officials of the ICC by the erstwhile US Government under President Donald J. Trump.

Discussion between the two centred on the end of her mandate as Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague amongst other issues of interest to The Gambia.

