Gambia: GFF 1st Division League Update

The Farato-based team, Fortune Football Club on Saturday continued their Gambia Football Federation GFF Division One League title pursue after defeating fellow title challengers Gambia Ports Authority 1-0 in their rescheduled fixture played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

Ebrima Camara alias Bura 36th minute volley earned Fortune FC a hard-fought victory over the ferry boys.

Fortune FC, who drew their last three fixtures, collected their first maximum points after 1-0 win over Gambia Ports Authority to maintain their league title ambitions.

The defeat was Gambia Ports Authority's second defeat of the season.

Fortune FC, who are still unbeaten in the country's top flight league campaign, now bagged 26 points after winning seven matches and drawing five.

Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) dropped to fifth position on league standings with 18 points after winning four matches, drawing six and losing two.

Elite United drew goalless with Banjul United in a keenly-contested match played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau to share the spoils.

Both teams came for the vital three points to improve their positions on the league table but the match ended in a goalless stalemate.

The draw earned Elite United 6th on the league standings with 17 points while Banjul United is sitting second-place from bottom on the league table with 11 points.

Brikama United striker Papis Nyassi (Vet) increased his goal tally to nine after scoring a brace for the Sateyba boys in their 2-0 win over Marimoo.

The win moved Brikama United to third position on the league standings with 20 points while Marimoo FC is occupying 9th position on the league table with 13 points in thirteen league outings.

Brikama United striker Papis Nyaassi now overtook Gambia Armed Forces talisman Saikouba Ceesay in the race for this year's golden award.

Saikouba Ceesay scored 8 goals for the soldiers this season.

Hawks FC drew 1-1 Wallidan at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

Dawda Bah gave Wallidan the lead in the 37th minute of the match.

Baboucarr Sonko leveled the scores for Hawks in the 40th minute of the match from penalty spot to share spoils.

Hawks FC are now sitting 8th position on the league standings with 15 points, three points above Wallidan FC, who are occupying 10th position on league table with 12 points after thirteen league matches.

Gamtel FC beat Tallinding United 1-0 on Sunday at the Independence Stadium in Bakau to improve their status in the country's premier league.

The victory moved the Telecommunication boys to 9th position on the league standings with 14 points while Tallinding United is still sitting bottom-place on the league table with 9 points.

On Friday 23 April 2021, Gambia Armed Forces will take on Fortune FC in the first kick-off while Banjul United will play against Real de Banjul in the second encounter.

On Saturday 24 April 2021, GPA will battle it out with Waa Banjul in the first game while Elite United will entertain B.K. Milan in the second game.