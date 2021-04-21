Gambia: B4 Kiang West Whack Jarra West in 2nd Division League

20 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

B4 Kiang West on Saturday defeated Jarra West 5-2 in their week-fifteen tie of the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League played at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium.

Striker Yusupha Njie scored a hat-trick for the Kiang West based-team in the match to clutch the significant three points to boost their hopes of staying in the country's second tier.

B4 Kiang West and Jarra West both snatched 17 points each in fifteen league clashes.

Meanwhile, B4 Kiang West and Jarra West will both use the first round break to prepare themselves fit enough for the second round after the completion of the first round.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.