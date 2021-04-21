Gambia: B4 Kiang West Whack Jarra West in 2nd Division League

B4 Kiang West on Saturday defeated Jarra West 5-2 in their week-fifteen tie of the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League played at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium.

Striker Yusupha Njie scored a hat-trick for the Kiang West based-team in the match to clutch the significant three points to boost their hopes of staying in the country's second tier.

B4 Kiang West and Jarra West both snatched 17 points each in fifteen league clashes.

Meanwhile, B4 Kiang West and Jarra West will both use the first round break to prepare themselves fit enough for the second round after the completion of the first round.