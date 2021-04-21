Gambia: Queen of Miss Environment 2021 Gets D50,000 Award

Kaddy Sawo, a third-year student at the University of The Gambia recently emerged as winner of the Queen of Miss Environment 2021.

The event, which was organized by the National Environment Agency (NEA) in collaboration with KS Entertainment, saw Sawo taking home D50,000 as cash prize.

Held at Jama Hall, Kairaba Hotel, the beauty pageant was designed to sensitise the public on issues regarding the environment. It is also part of broader efforts to strengthen capacity to be able to confront and be active participants in the global crusade to preserve and protect the environment.

The organisers believe the initiative would help create more awareness among young girls to jealously protect and preserve the country's remaining resources.

At the ceremony, Dr Dawda Badjie, executive director of National Environment Agency (NEA), reminded that the event is to sensitise the public about the pollution of the environment and how dangerous it could be in one's life.

Badjie then congratulated the winner and encouraged her to continue helping National Environment Agency in their work.

Director of Technical Inter-sectoral Network, Njaga Touray explained that at the beginning of the entire project, young queens were truly equipped with the various themes of environmental protection in the country.

Touray told the participants that there was no loser in the competition as all of them did well and that the NEA will use them on their educational side through 'doing sensitisation across the country.'

Kaddy Sawo the winner expressed happiness and thanked the National Environmental Agency for their support and for granting them the opportunity.