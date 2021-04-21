Gambia: Munduk FC Receives Donation of Ramadan Food Aid

20 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Abdoulie Nyokech

As part of sharing and caring during the period of the Holy Month of Ramadan, the Chief Executive Officer of Munduk Trading Enterprise Company, Lamin Barrow, a Gambian businessman last Friday donated Ramadan food gifts to Munduk Football Club at a ceremony held at Westfield.

The donated items include bags of rice, onions and sugar among other ingredients.

The donation was part of their corporate social responsibility to support youth of the club to uplift their families during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Munduk Trading Enterprise Company has been supporting humanity as they believe in sharing and caring particularly during this time of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Mr. Barrow's unflinching support is not only limited to the Munduk F.C., but by extension to the Network of Financial and Tax Reporters (NFTR) Gambia in implementing its activities.

Speaking at the presentation held at his office, Lamin Barrow praised the Almighty Allah for giving him the ability to support youth club.

Mr. Barrow said that his ambition is to always help youth grow to the next level.

Mr. Barrow, who also doubles as the chairman of the Timber Dealers Association in The Gambia, expressed his commitment and readiness on behalf of the Munduk Trading Enterprise Company to support the teams.

Mr. Barrow saluted The Gambia national team, the GFF and President Adama Barrow for their support and encouragement to the country's national team to secure qualification to the 2022 African Cup of Nations to be hosted in Cameroon.

In receiving the items, the team's assistant coach and captain both expressed appreciation to Mr. Lamin Barrow for his benevolent gesture.

Both affirmed that the gesture would serve as an encouragement and motivation to members of the club.

GFF 1st Division League Update

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.