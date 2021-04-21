Gambia: Munduk FC Receives Donation of Ramadan Food Aid

As part of sharing and caring during the period of the Holy Month of Ramadan, the Chief Executive Officer of Munduk Trading Enterprise Company, Lamin Barrow, a Gambian businessman last Friday donated Ramadan food gifts to Munduk Football Club at a ceremony held at Westfield.

The donated items include bags of rice, onions and sugar among other ingredients.

The donation was part of their corporate social responsibility to support youth of the club to uplift their families during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Munduk Trading Enterprise Company has been supporting humanity as they believe in sharing and caring particularly during this time of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Mr. Barrow's unflinching support is not only limited to the Munduk F.C., but by extension to the Network of Financial and Tax Reporters (NFTR) Gambia in implementing its activities.

Speaking at the presentation held at his office, Lamin Barrow praised the Almighty Allah for giving him the ability to support youth club.

Mr. Barrow said that his ambition is to always help youth grow to the next level.

Mr. Barrow, who also doubles as the chairman of the Timber Dealers Association in The Gambia, expressed his commitment and readiness on behalf of the Munduk Trading Enterprise Company to support the teams.

Mr. Barrow saluted The Gambia national team, the GFF and President Adama Barrow for their support and encouragement to the country's national team to secure qualification to the 2022 African Cup of Nations to be hosted in Cameroon.

In receiving the items, the team's assistant coach and captain both expressed appreciation to Mr. Lamin Barrow for his benevolent gesture.

Both affirmed that the gesture would serve as an encouragement and motivation to members of the club.

GFF 1st Division League Update