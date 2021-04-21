Zimbabwe: 'Zanu-PF Commits to Non-Interference'

21 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)

ZANU PF will respect the principles of state sovereignty and non-interference as each country in the world has the right to determine its own destiny, the ruling party national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has said.

In her congratulatory message to the Communist Party of Cuba (CPC) on the holding of its 8th Congress, Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said despite the fact that Cuba has been subjected to continued harassment that include the imposition of illegal sanctions, the country has remained resolute in defence of its sovereignty.

"Zanu PF stands in active solidarity with the CPC and the entire revolutionary people of the Republic of Cuba for their steadfast and commitment to the revolutionary principles which have made it possible to achieve this milestone despite sustained threats and hostility from unrepentant imperialist forces which continue to keep illegal sanctions on the people of Cuba in a desperate and futile attempt to undermine the sovereignty and the right to self-determination.

"Zanu PF remains glued to the cardinal principles of respect of states' sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of other states and hereby affirms the Cuban people's sovereign right to govern themselves in their best interest," said Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri.

The CPC, a sister party of Zanu PF successfully held its congress where Cde Miguel Diaz-Canel was elected as the party's First Secretary and President of the island nation replacing Cde Raul Castro.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said Zimbabwe and Cuba share historical ties that date back to the country's struggle for independence in the 1970s and eventual Independence in 1980.

Coincidentally, the CPC's congress was held at a time when Zimbabwe was also celebrating 41 years of Independence.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.