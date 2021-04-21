Gambia: Court Orders Lawyers in Yankuba Touray's Murder Trial to File Briefs As He Plans to Deliver Judgment On July 14

The murder trial involving Yankuba Touray, a former member of the military government that toppled the PPP Government in 1994 is closed to judgement as the trial judge, Justice Ebrima Jaiteh on Tuesday ordered lawyers the prosecution and defence to file their briefs on or before June 14.

The case was called on Tuesday, 20th April for Yankuba Touray to call his fourth witness. When the case was called, Lawyer Abdoulie Sisohor informed the court that the 4th defence witness could not come. Defence Lawyer Sisohor informed that the Defence has no more witnesses to bring, thus, would close their case.

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh gave Lawyer Sisohor 21 days to file the Defence's brief of argument and further 21 days for the prosecution to reply. He also gave the Defence further 7 days to reply on points of law, if need be. The case was adjourned to 14th June 2021 for the adoption of briefs. Jaiteh said he wants to deliver judgement in the case not later than the 14th July 2021.