Botswana: President Gifts Mabule PWDs

20 April 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Bakang Segokgo

Mabule — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi yesterday presented 108 food hampers to people with disabilities in Mabule.

Handing over the gifts, President Masisi said the intention was to help people living with disabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He explained that the plight of Mabule PWDs was brought to his attention by MP for the area Mr Eric Molale.

Dr Masisi said he was aware of the new normal challenges faced by people living along the border throughout the country.

Villages such as Bobonong, Ramotswa, Ghanzi and Ramatlabama were experiencing hardships due to COVID-19, he noted.

President Masisi however called for patience warning that failure to obey COVID-19 protocols would result in the decimation of Botswana's small population.

Government had to make observance COVID-19 protocols mandatory to save lives, he said.

Dr Masisi said he would address the nation in a few weeks concerning the pandemic.

Kgosi Morota Tiro thanked Dr Masisi for the donation adding that the President's visit had given people living with disabilities hope.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.