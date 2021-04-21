Botswana: President Gifts Mabule PWDs

Mabule — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi yesterday presented 108 food hampers to people with disabilities in Mabule.

Handing over the gifts, President Masisi said the intention was to help people living with disabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He explained that the plight of Mabule PWDs was brought to his attention by MP for the area Mr Eric Molale.

Dr Masisi said he was aware of the new normal challenges faced by people living along the border throughout the country.

Villages such as Bobonong, Ramotswa, Ghanzi and Ramatlabama were experiencing hardships due to COVID-19, he noted.

President Masisi however called for patience warning that failure to obey COVID-19 protocols would result in the decimation of Botswana's small population.

Government had to make observance COVID-19 protocols mandatory to save lives, he said.

Dr Masisi said he would address the nation in a few weeks concerning the pandemic.

Kgosi Morota Tiro thanked Dr Masisi for the donation adding that the President's visit had given people living with disabilities hope.

Source : BOPA