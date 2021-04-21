Tanzania: Small Scale Industries to Add Value to Agro-Sector

21 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Bernard Lugongo & Nelly Mtema

GOVERNMENT has reiterated commitment to developing small scale industries that are intended to add value to agricultural produce.

With this, the government has continued building capacity to the Small Industries Development Organisation (SIDO) in order to initiate and develop various technologies.

Industry and Trade Deputy Minister Exaud Kigahe told the National Assembly that SIDO has Technology Development Centres (TDCs) in seven regions for manufacturing machines and processing tools.

He said the centres are in Kilimanjaro, Arusha, Kigoma, Lindi, Iringa, Mbeya and Shinyanga regions.

He said that the machines are used for processing produce such as banana, potatoes and cassava as well as drying horticultural produce such as vegetables, fruits, tomatoes, carrot and several others.

Mr Kigahe gave the explanation when responding to question from Dr Charles Kimei (Vunjo-CCM).

When posing his question, Dr Kimei asked apart from looking for market for agricultural products within and outside the country, what were the government's plans to make machines that would help processing agricultural produce at low prices.

Mr Kigahe said apart from making such machines, SIDO has been offering training on processing agricultural produce.

He said prices of these processing machines depend on the capacity of particular machines and actual needs of entrepreneurs.

"SIDO has continued finding various modern technologies within and outside the country for adopting them to make processing machines in line with needs of entrepreneurs," he said.

The minister further said the SIDO has ensured that processing machines are adequately supplied to citizens in the regions of Kigoma, Lindi and Shinyanga at affordable prices.

In achieving this, the government in its 2020/21 budget has already disbursed 4.29bn/- to the organisation for its various activities including developing new technologies and construction of buildings for entrepreneurs.

"I call upon Tanzanians who need machines for processing agricultural machines to submit their requests to the office of the SIDO located in their regions," he appealed.

He also called upon the MPs to motivate entrepreneurs in their areas to take advantage of presence of the Technology Development Centres so that they benefit economically.

