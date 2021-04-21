Tanzania: On Human Flourishing - MPs Debate On Wellbeing

THE house has been busy here in Dodoma. It is at work seeking to effectively and transparently adopt the budget, enact legislation, and monitor effective implementation of what they will pass as the nation enters another phase of its development plan.

Well, since I am not in the building, it is my hope that they are doing so in an inclusive and participatory manner while ensuring accountability for and on wananchi's well-being. While I appreciate MPs commitment to what they have done so far, and though it is still a long way to go before these sessions are completed, I have noted, like what the voices from public square suggest, the debate trend has been rather unusual this time.

No one can deny the fact that there has been a clear and noticeable long and unprecedented approach to the Bunge discussions. I will explain. Instead of playing a central role in making sure that the plan is seriously deliberated on and policies well set to help in the coming implementation of the plan when it is passed, much time has been spent on the legacy of the late Magufuli.

Well, given what Magufuli did for this country, talking about his legacy is good, but if the debate is not controlled, the plan and budget might be passed without reflecting the diverse needs of lawmakers' constituents, and will not benefit all groups of people, including the most disadvantaged in this country.

This is the agenda for my column today. It is to do with my polite reminder to my lawmakers, to make an urgent shift and focus their discussions on our well-being. And to remind my representatives to focus on our well-being is burning. In fact, a reminder is made not because of the shift of agenda which also annoyed President Samia Sulusu Hassan, as she told faith leaders at Chimwaga Hall, but because parliamentarians' focus determine their reality.

It is rather irritating, galling and unhealthy, said President Hassan. For sure, the parliament seemed to lose direction. MPs needed Colin Powell wisdom; always focus on the front wind shield and not the rearview mirror. Powell (1937) was an American politician who served as the 65th United States Secretary of State from 2001 to 2005.

For lawmakers to revert back to a discussion on our wellbeing, it is not only crucial but pivotal and critical. Indeed, it is essential because they can do so. I believe they have been guaranteed, they have capacities, with sufficient resources, from taxpayers, institutional arrangements and internal processes.

They have everything they need to serve us. This I insist because MPs are responsive political leaders with the ability to foster the environment and momentum to take bold and transformative steps which are urgently needed to shift our country into a sustainable and resilient path as set out by current and past presidents.

Yes, MPs and my fellow citizens currently serving in the house, have been entrusted with responsibilities to give us all a fair opportunity to live full, healthy lives, no matter where we live, or what barriers we face. What we expect from them is their sincere and honest debate, without wasting time, as they discuss issues that will protect us from anything that could wreak havoc on our everyday lives and livelihoods. What we need is our wellbeing and happiness.

They have a duty to promote good life in Tanzania; a flourishing society where wananchi are happy, healthy, capable, and engaged. In other words, with high levels of well-being. Let me make my position clear. When I call for wellbeing, it should be understood that well-being is more than just happiness.

As well as feeling satisfied and happy, wellbeing means that mwananchi, a man and a woman of Tanzania, should be guaranteed an environment which will help everyone to develop as a person, being fulfilled, and making contribution to the community. This may require lawmakers to discussissues which will lead to providing shields for us.

They should avoid causing division but rather strengthen our social ties. Indeed, we need social ties because if they can help us live in a pleasant local environment, we will be assured of a strong social relationship which is one of the most important contributors to our well-being. I hope they know that the task before them is huge and needs sincerity and dedication. Theirsis a huge responsibility.

Our rights and well-being should therefore remain at the centre of every Bunge session. When we hear debates and discover that they are talking about investing in us as a fundamental means to eradicate poverty and boost our shared prosperity, we feel happy and encouraged to support them.

Let them work towards maintaining or even increasing our well-being. But what constitutes our well-being? What do we want to hear when the debate is on in the house? Well, we want to hear deliberations on issues of our health, our education, our economic growth and shared prosperity, a protected natural environment and more stable, safer Tanzanian societies everywhere, from the remote villages of Kunkanda, Musumba and Mukibungere in northwestern Tanzania to Makulu and Ihumwa in central Tanzania.

The Bunge budget system should therefore present a unique opportunity to set in motion behavioural and institutional changes necessary to build sustainable, enduring growth as well as an improvement in our well-being. By asking them to do so, it does not mean that we are not sure about their representation, neither are we overlooking their role.

Oh no, that would be to the peril of us all, the communities in which we live and to the entire country. But we expect them to do more anyway. As the parliament continues, I am of the opinion that MPs should seek to answer two simple but important questions; One is this; what would politics look like if promoting people's well-being was one of the government's main aims? The second is this; "What would policy look like if it were seeking to promote well-being?" I want to guide them.

To answer these questions, it will require committed parliamentarians who are ready and committed to measure what matters, create a well-being economy, create an education system that promotes flourishing, refocus the health system to promote complete health, strengthen civil society, social well-being and active citizenship. In other words, through their deliberations, we only want to achieve a high standard of living. So, I hope the current circumstances of change of guard at Chamwino will not derail you. After all, Madame President has made it clear that work continues.

Please, for the remaining time, just be logical, calm, focused and remain grounded to that thing wananchi care about in a very deep way; their wellbeing, well interpreted in the evident improved quality of life through a healthy environment, thriving economy, and resilient Tanzania.

Cheers!

Dr Alfred Sebahene, PhD Social Ethics Specialist and Anti-Corruption Consultant St John's University of Tanzania, PO Box 47, Dodoma, Tanzania Email Addresses: arsebahene2@ yahoo.co.uk, alfredsebahene@gmail.com Mobile: +255 767 233 997