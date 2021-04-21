Tanzania: Tunisian Al-Nabi Lands At Yanga

YOUNG Africans have announced the appointment of Nasreddine Al-Nabi as their new head and is tasked to ensure the team performs well in local and continental level events.

The 56-year-old Tunisian moved to Yanga after the departure of Cedric Kaze who was sacked on March 7th due to the team's poor results.

The club's Acting General Secretary Haji Mfikira said yesterday at the club's headquarters in Jangwani, Dar es Salaam.

In the meeting he noted that the coach will be accompanied by the entire technical bench with which he had worked with in the previous club. He believes that by doing so they will create good chemistry and bring success.

"We have entered into an agreement with Coach Mohamed Nasreddine Al-Nabi and his assistant; the fitness instructor will also join, so it is a whole technical bench. We have decided to take this step to give the teacher a chance to do his job well. " "Let him work with the people he used to work with previously... the chemistry between them will surely convey to build a quality squad."

He added that they have brought the coach to match the needs of the team next season which is participation in international competitions.

"We have brought in a coach early to get to know the team and identify shortcomings and where he should improve." "We as a club believe we will be in international competitions next season, so we have brought in a coach who has experience and fit in that area."

Yanga are currently in the hands of Acting Head Coach; Juma Mwambusi who has led the team in two matches and secured a 1-1 draw with KMC and 1-0 victory against Biashara United.

Al-Nabi who was introduced to the press yesterday, said he was happy and grateful for the reception given since his arrival in the country.