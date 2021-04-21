Tanzania: Z'bar Gets Boost On War Against Covid-19

THE Ministry of Health in Zanzibar yesterday got a boost of several items from Korea International Cooperation Agency (Koica) and the United States Government through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to fight Covid-19 pandemic.

In the donations, KOICA presented three Corona (KWalk Through) Booths or Covid- 19 diagnostic devices that were installed at the main entry points to the Isles.

Resident Director of Koica Tanzania Office, Kyucheol Eo handed over the devices to the Director General in the Ministry of Health Dr Abdalla Suleiman Ali as well as some machines at a ceremony held at Abeid Amani Karume International Airport (AAKIA) in Kisauni, yesterday.

Mr Eo promised that KOICA will continue working with the Zanzibar government in strengthening health sector, which are among the Island's Development Plans including the 2050 vision and the Strategic Development Plan.

He noted that health and education sectors remain priority for KOICA, adding that the 'K-Walk Through Booth' support are among the efforts they are taking to improve the health of the people in Zanzibar.

Elaborating, Dr Ali thanked the KOICA for the support to Zanzibar especially in the health sector that has been instrumental in the fight against infectious diseases.

In a related development, he said Koica was the first country to help Zanzibar in the fight against Cholera some few years ago to the extent of largely controlling it, adding that they will take care of the machines so that they last longer.

Explaining briefly on the importance of the 'K-Walk Through Booth machines,' the Director of Prevention and Health Education Dr Fadhil Abdalla said it would make it easier for them to cater for the travellers in a short time, because it minimizes inconvenience and congestions.

Equally, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has delivered a shipment of Covid-19 supplies to the Zanzibar Ministry of Health. USAID's Global Health Supply Chain activity recently procured respiratory and sanitation supplies valued at 400,000 US dollars.

The supplies were delivered over the past month to the Port of Zanzibar before being shipped to other public medical facilities through the central medical store.

The shipment included respiratory equipment such as pulse oximeters, pediatric and adult nasal cannulas, masks; and sanitation supplies such as backpack sprayers, and biohazard disposal bags.

Speaking on the delivery, Dr Ali said: "We believe in partnership relations that deliver quality health care to the general population.

The consignment of medical supplies received will fill the existing gaps in the reduction of the burden associated with the Covid-19 threat in terms of mortality, morbidity and hospitalizations."

The United States government is committed to working side-by-side with all collaborators in Tanzania's health sector to mitigate the effects of Covid-19.

The U.S. is the single largest contributor to the international response to Covid- 19, and over the last year, the United States has dedicated $16.4 million to the Covid- 19 response in Tanzania.

U.S. Ambassador to Tanzania Donald Wright said that the U.S. government is pleased to partner with the Zanzibar Ministry of Health to provide these critical supplies.

"Our contribution of 400,000US dollars respiratory support and sanitation supplies is a symbol of our commitment to this partnership, and we look forward to working side by side with you and other stakeholders in the fight against Covid-19 and in our broader efforts to improve global health security," he said.